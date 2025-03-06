Local car dealers prepare for potential impact of Trump administration tariffs

Local auto dealers are trying to determine how the latest tariffs on Canada and Mexico imposed by the Trump administration will impact their businesses. Jack Fitzgerald, a Rockville-based car dealer who leads 25 Fitzgerald Auto Mall dealerships in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, told WTOP that he is waiting to see the impacts but was also concerned about the layoffs impacting the local federal workforce.

“That’s certainly not going to help us, but all I can do is worry about it. I can’t do anything about it,” Fitzgerald said. [WTOP]

County fire chief stresses importance of smoke alarms

After a string of house fires around the county this year, with one fatal fire in Kensington, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Corey Smedley is stressing the importance of homeowners installing or checking their fire alarms. Fire department officials want residents to have a “prevention state of mind,” he said.

“Smoke alarms help save lives,” Smedley said, noting that residents can call 311 to ask the county for help setting up an alarm system. [NBC4]

Germantown father sentenced to 15 years for child abuse, neglect

On Wednesday a Frederick County judge sentenced Tre Anthony Garrett, 33, of Germantown to 15 years in prison for first-degree child abuse and neglect of a minor relating a January 2024 incident involving his son. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees

In case you missed it:

