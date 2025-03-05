Here’s what to do in Montgomery County through Tuesday

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for January and February.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Universities at Shady Grove, Building II, 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can come together to network and share strategies for success. The theme is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” though all genders are welcome to attend. The event lineup includes a speech by Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, the opportunity to discover local businesses and find support along the fair’s “Resource Row,” and makeup and headshot sessions for $50 each. Light refreshments also will be included. Tickets cost $30.

- Advertisement -

6 p.m.

Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney

Join Olney Theatre for an evening of Broadway-related trivia. A performance of Waitress follows the event. You can sign up as part of a team or as a single person. Tickets cost $10 for trivia, and Waitress tickets are sold separately.

7:30 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Grammy-nominated guitarist Paul Galbraith will play his eight-string Brahms Guitar, an instrument he created in collaboration with instrument-maker David Rubio, at Strathmore. Galbraith specializes in Scottish classical classic guitar music. He has made appearances with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Orchestra. Tickets cost $38.

5 –8 p.m.

Artists & Makers Studios,11810 Parklawn Drive, Suite 210, Rockville

The Women’s Caucus for Art DC presents the exhibit “Gift of Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with an opening ceremony, remarks and a toast on Friday. The exhibit, which runs through March 26, aims to bring awareness to maternal health, especially that of Black women who face higher rates of maternal death. There will also be student artists. Food will be available, and art and mead are available for purchase. The event is free.

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

Teens and adults are welcome to this DIY Lego event. Participants can sip hot tea while building Lego flowers, and they will be able to take home the flower sets. Tickets cost $30, $28 for Gaithersburg residents.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North Four Corners Local Park, 315 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring

Live music and local beer come together in this series of free outdoor happy hours hosted by Montgomery Parks. Each features a different musical group at a different county park, with beverages for purchase from area breweries and food for sale from local vendors. Hit up North Four Corners Local Park in Silver Spring for Barleyjuice and its Irish music.

- Advertisement -

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Ave., #101, Silver Spring

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) is the keynote speaker in an International Women’s Day celebration. The event will explore topics including women in leadership and public service, community engagement and mental health. The event is free. Registration is required.

8 p.m.

Imagination Stage, 4908 Auburn Ave., Bethesda

Six Washington, D.C.-area theater companies will each create a 10-minute play, entirely from scratch, in 24 hours (hence, the name). Planning begins Friday evening, and performances start at 8 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s participating companies include Adventure Theatre MTC in Glen Echo, Flying V in Bethesda, Imagination Stage in Bethesda, The Keegan Theatre in D.C., Olney Theatre in Olney and Rorschach Theatre in D.C. Tickets cost $20.

4 – 6 p.m.

Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center, 7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Dorothy and her crew follow the yellow brick road, this time on ice skates, at the Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center in Silver Spring. The show features familiar Oz inhabitants such as the Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch and the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion performing choreography on a stage covered with synthetic ice. Tickets cost $20, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and children age 12 and younger.

5 – 6 p.m.

Wonderland Books, 7920B Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Sports journalist Melissa Ludtke faced sexism in a career dominated by men. As a young reporter, she won a court case that allowed her to enter Major League Baseball locker rooms like her male counterparts. Now, she visits Wonderland Books to discuss her book, Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle To Get Inside. The event is free

3 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

Japanese singer-songwriter, guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamato will visit BlackRock to perform his fusion of folk, jazz and world music. Tickets cost $25.

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Gaithersburg Library, 18330 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg

Kids can learn about the accomplishments of women in space travel and complete a challenge about rocket-building engineering. The program is intended for elementary school students, and parents must accompany children younger than age 8. The event is free.

— Stephanie Siegel Burke of Bethesda Magazine contributed to this report.

Preview more events from our calendar here:

Looking for more things to do around Montgomery County this week?

Our arts and culture section spotlights the latest and greatest things to do in the region. Plus, take a peek at our family and education content for happenings impacting you and your family.

For foodies, our food and drink vertical has everything you need to know about openings, closing and the hottest spots to eat throughout the community. You won’t want to miss any of it.