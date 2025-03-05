Severe thunderstorms forecasted for Wednesday afternoon; snow chances before end of month?

Weather forecasters are predicting severe thunderstorms for Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that hasn’t stopped them from also predicting our area’s chance of seeing snow during the waning weeks of winter. According to The Washington Post, we could see up to 2 inches of the white stuff, most likely after March 17. [The Washington Post]

Two arrested in September shooting death

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged Erick Darryl West, 65, and Daryl James Howard, 45, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Antoine Lavale Parker inside his Gaithersburg apartment in September. West was taken into custody at his home in Gaithersburg. Police did not list Howard’s city of residence, but according to a Monday press release, he is in the Carroll County Detention Center on charges not related to Parker’s death. [DC News Now]

Police seek public’s help in finding Silver Spring shooter

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a woman in the 1500 block of November Circle in Silver Spring on Sunday. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. [ABC 7]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 60 degrees

