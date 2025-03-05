Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Resident injured among two displaced in Silver Spring house fire

Blaze began on porch, engulfed home, fire official says

By Elia Griffin
March 5, 2025 11:32 a.m.
fire truck
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

A man was injured while attempting to fight a fire Tuesday night that caused an estimated $550,000 in damage to his Silver Spring home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Around 10:15 p.m. MCFRS firefighters responded to the 12600 block of Billington Road for the report of a house fire, Piringer said Tuesday night on social media. The location of the two-story single-family home is just off East Randolph Road near Laurie Drive.

The blaze began in an enclosed porch area and extended into the entire house, Piringer said. Upon arrival at the home, first responders encountered “heavy fire conditions,” according to Piringer. More than 60 firefighters ultimately responded.

- Advertisement -

One of the home’s two residents was burned while attempting to fight the fire using a garden hose, according to Piringer. He was later transported to the burn unit of a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported and no firefighters were injured, Piringer said. The home’s residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental and likely sparked by an electrical malfunction in wiring associated with a ceiling fan, according to Piringer.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest