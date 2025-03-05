Resident injured among two displaced in Silver Spring house fire

A man was injured while attempting to fight a fire Tuesday night that caused an estimated $550,000 in damage to his Silver Spring home, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Around 10:15 p.m. MCFRS firefighters responded to the 12600 block of Billington Road for the report of a house fire, Piringer said Tuesday night on social media. The location of the two-story single-family home is just off East Randolph Road near Laurie Drive.

The blaze began in an enclosed porch area and extended into the entire house, Piringer said. Upon arrival at the home, first responders encountered “heavy fire conditions,” according to Piringer. More than 60 firefighters ultimately responded.

One of the home’s two residents was burned while attempting to fight the fire using a garden hose, according to Piringer. He was later transported to the burn unit of a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported and no firefighters were injured, Piringer said. The home’s residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental and likely sparked by an electrical malfunction in wiring associated with a ceiling fan, according to Piringer.