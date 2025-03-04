Police identify Silver Spring woman killed in Friday tractor trailer crash

Montgomery County police identified 28-year-old Jiwon Kim of Silver Spring as the woman who died after her SUV collided with a tractor trailer in Olney Friday afternoon.

According to police in a Monday press release, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched at 12:48 p.m. to the intersection of Norbeck and Layhill roads for a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV.

The crash involved a yellow 2006 Freightliner truck pulling a 2025 Brazos trailer and Kim’s 2021 Kia Seltos, police said Monday. Police have not released the name of the truck driver or if they will face any charges related to the collision.

The Freightliner was traveling eastbound on Norbeck Road and the Kia was traveling northbound on Layhill Road when the vehicles collided in the intersection, police said. Before coming to a stop, the tractor trailer dragged the SUV “several hundred feet” along the roadway, according to police.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a Friday social media post that the tractor trailer landed on top of the SUV and the driver, Kim, was trapped inside.

Piringer later told Bethesda Today that about two dozen MCFRS first responders were at the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to actively investigate the collision and detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 240-773-6620.