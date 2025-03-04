Silver Spring man sentenced to 20 years for groping on Metrobuses

Kokouvi Apetoh, 45, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 26 years and 231 days in prison on Friday after pleading guilty last year to two counts of second-degree assault for groping a woman on a Metrobus. Apetoh, a registered sex offender, has been involved in other groping incidents in the past. [DC News Now]

MCDOT to expand bus service to Howard County

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will extend its Flash bus rapid transit service to Howard County in 2026. Construction for four additional stations north of Burtonsville along U.S. 29 will begin this spring. [Source of the Spring]

Eclipses will be visible in MoCo this month

Several planet eclipses will be visible in space from Montgomery County this month, including a total lunar and partial solar eclipse. [WTOP]

Today’s weather



Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

