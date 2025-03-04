Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Silver Spring man sentenced to 20 years for groping on Metrobuses

Plus: MCDOT to expand bus service to Howard County; eclipses will be visible in MoCo this month

By Staff
March 4, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 3, 2025 6:13 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Kokouvi Apetoh, 45, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 26 years and 231 days in prison on Friday after pleading guilty last year to two counts of second-degree assault for groping a woman on a Metrobus. Apetoh, a registered sex offender, has been involved in other groping incidents in the past. [DC News Now]

MCDOT to expand bus service to Howard County

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will extend its Flash bus rapid transit service to Howard County in 2026. Construction for four additional stations north of Burtonsville along U.S. 29 will begin this spring. [Source of the Spring]

Eclipses will be visible in MoCo this month

Several planet eclipses will be visible in space from Montgomery County this month, including a total lunar and partial solar eclipse. [WTOP]

- Advertisement -

Today’s weather


Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

In case you missed it…

Council to hear from public on tenants’ rights legislation, proposed homeowners’ tax credit changes

MCPS graduation rates increase to almost 92%, disparities remain 

Silver Spring residents voice major opposition to University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest