Korman, Love file to run for reelection

Sen. Sara Love (D-Dist. 16) and Del. Marc Korman (D-Dist. 16) filed to run for re-election to the Maryland General Assembly in 2026, the pair of legislators representing the Bethesda area announced in a press release Monday.

“Together, Delegate Korman and I have fought for our constituents, both in tandem on environmental and transportation issues and as a complement bringing our individual expertise in areas such as the budget and criminal justice,” Love said in the release. “As a team, I am confident that we can continue to work together in both the House and the Senate to best serve our constituents.”



Love was appointed to the state senate in June by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) to fill a vacancy left by Ariana Kelly, who became executive director of the Maryland Commission for women. Love had previously been elected to two four-year terms in 2018 and 2022 as a state delegate. She serves on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

“Senator Love and I have worked together since 2018 on such issues as public school funding, investing in major transportation projects and systems, and working to meet our ambitious environmental goals. As we face the uncertainty of a new federal era, that work is more important than ever,” Korman said in the release. “I look forward to four more years of collaboration on behalf of our District 16 constituents.”



Korman was first elected as a state delegate in 2014 and is running for his fourth four-year term. He is the chair of the House Environment and Transportation Committee and serves on the House Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.

“At this time, no decisions have been made regarding other campaign team members,” the release said.

The other two members of the District 16 legislative delegation are democrats Del. Sarah Wolek and Del. Teresa Woorman. Wolek and Woorman were appointed to their seats by MCDCC through the legislative vacancy process and are both up for re-election.

The committee nominated Woorman, who previously served as the committee’s secretary, in July to fill the delegate seat vacated by Love and serve the rest of Love’s unexpired term ending in January 2027.

In an email statement to Bethesda Today, Woorman said Monday “there will be plenty of time for politics after the [legislative] session,” which ends April 9.

“Regardless of endorsements or who runs with whom, I plan to earn the votes of District 16 residents through my work on their behalf,” Woorman said. “The election will come later—but for now, my focus is exactly where it should be: doing the job I was chosen to do, delivering real results and standing up for the people I serve.”



MCDCC appointed Wolek in March 2023 to fill a seat vacated by then-delegate Kelly. Wolek will serve the rest of Kelly’s term, ending in November 2026.



“I wish Senator Love and Delegate Korman the best on their campaign efforts and will share my own plans after the legislative session wraps,” Wolek said in an email to Bethesda Today on Monday evening.

Monday’s press release included endorsements from former Attorney General and District 16 Senator Brian Frosh, former State Treasurer and District 16 Delegate Nancy Kopp, former District 16 Delegate and former Montgomery County Democratic Party chair Karen Britto, 2018 Lieutenant Governor Democratic nominee Susie Turnbull, and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8).

“It’s a dark time in the federal government and that has serious consequences for us in Maryland. While I’m fighting for the rule of law in Washington, I am always grateful for the steady and principled leadership of Senator Sara Love and Delegate Marc Korman in Annapolis helping to guide our state and our democracy through the turbulence,” Raskin, who lives in Takoma Park, said.