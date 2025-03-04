Gas leak shuts down Montgomery Avenue, nearby streets in Bethesda

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a gas leak in downtown Bethesda after a 2-inch gas line was struck on Montgomery Avenue Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

County police have closed the 4200 block of Montgomery Avenue, where the leak originated, as well as nearby streets, according to a post on social media.

Police advised drivers around 11:30 a.m. to seek an alternate route and expect significant traffic delays.

According to Piringer, the buildings near the leak are being metered and may be evacuated if deemed necessary.