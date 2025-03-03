Silver Spring man found guilty of murder in November 2023 shooting in White Oak

A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury found a Silver Spring man guilty of murder and other charges related to a Nov. 4, 2023, shooting in the White Oak Shopping Center that left 34-year-old Marvin Jefferson dead and another man injured, the county state’s attorney’s office said Monday in a statement.

Markus Dowdy, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, the statement said. Dowdy’s trial at the Circuit Court in Rockville began Feb. 24 and the jury returned its verdict late Friday.

Dowdy is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds where he awaits sentencing on June 13.

The Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from Dowdy’s public defender David Edgar Booth Jr. on Monday afternoon.

“The defendant recklessly fired a handgun in a crowded shopping center in the middle of the day,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the statement. “We’re thankful that Montgomery County Police were able to locate the defendant and thank our prosecution team for securing a conviction that should ensure he is no longer a danger to our community.”

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Dowdy faces up to 125 years in prison.

The incident

On Nov. 4, 2023, Dowdy killed Jefferson and shot and injured another victim at the America’s Best Wings restaurant at 11245 New Hampshire Ave. in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, according to police and the state’s attorney’s office. First responders transported the victims to a local hospital where Jefferson was pronounced dead.

According to charging documents, the shooting occurred just before 5:50 p.m. Jefferson, who was wearing a cast on his arm, and another man had ordered food and were standing inside the restaurant when Dowdy entered. Shortly after entering, Jefferson and Dowdy began arguing. The other man, who was not identified, unsuccessfully tried to separate the two men but exited the shop while they were still arguing, charging documents state.

Jefferson stepped out of the restaurant and Dowdy went to the back of the store and pulled out a blue bandana and a black handgun, charging documents state. When Jefferson reentered the store and approached Dowdy, Dowdy shot Jefferson multiple times.

There were several other people inside and outside of the restaurant at the time of the shooting, the state’s attorney’s office said. According to surveillance footage from outside of the restaurant, a delivery driver and about six other people were walking or standing outside in the area of the shop when the shooting occurred.

When shots rang out, the footage shows the people running away in different directions. The victim, who was standing in front of the restaurant when the suspect fired, appeared to have been shot through a glass window and suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The footage shows the victim falling to the ground and then crawling on his stomach toward the parking lot.

According to police, the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital after the shooting.

Jefferson is also seen in the video footage falling from the restaurant’s doorway and attempting to crawl away before lying splayed on the ground. When the suspect exited the shop, he stood over Jefferson, struck him with his handgun and then fled on foot, according to charging documents.

Following the incident, police circulated images of the suspect within the county police department and determined that the suspect was Dowdy, charging documents state. On the day of the shooting, the suspect wore blue sneakers with white soles and investigators were able to find social media photos of Dowdy wearing the same sneakers and waving a blue bandana.

In addition, an arrest photo of Dowdy from 2022 shows he has a tattoo on the right side of his face, charging documents state. While investigating, police detectives interviewed an employee of a liquor store at the shopping center that Dowdy had visited minutes before the shooting. The employee accurately described Dowdy’s tattoo and said he was a “frequent customer,” according to charging documents.

Police later determined that Jefferson and Dowdy were involved in an altercation a week earlier in which Jefferson allegedly punched Dowdy, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The office said the shooting is believed to be retaliation for the altercation.

The altercation allegedly took place in front of the same liquor store in the shopping center, according to charging documents. Investigators spoke to another employee of the liquor store who said he saw a man lying in front of the shop and appeared to have just been punched in the face. The employee noted the man lying on the ground had face tattoos and another man stood above him and yelling at him, according to charging documents.

Investigators also viewed cellphone video of the alleged assault, according to charging documents. The video showed the man on the ground wearing the same blue and white sneakers as Dowdy and a man with a cast on his arm standing over him.

According to charging documents, Dowdy has an extensive criminal history and was on supervised probation in the county for possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and conspiracy organizing, supervising, and financing a corrupt criminal organization, charging documents said. Investigators also noted that Dowdy is a member of the Crips, a street gang whose color is blue.