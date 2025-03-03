Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Man dead, woman injured after Kensington house fire

Plus: Pig organ clinical trials coming to Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics; Pepco explains how to lower energy bills

By Staff
March 3, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 2, 2025 9:09 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A man has died after a Kensington house fire on Friday that also injured a woman, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS crews responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the area of Aurora Drive and Stillwater Avenue. [WTOP]

Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics to start pig organ clinical trials

Six patients will be enrolled in an initial study now that United Therapeutics in downtown Silver Spring has won approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin pig-to-human kidney transplants. [Source of the Spring]

- Advertisement -

Pepco explains how to lower energy bills

A top Pepco official talks to 7News about why energy bills are increasing and how consumers can cope. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 43

In case you missed it:

‘We are doing everything we can’: Van Hollen fights to reverse mass layoffs at NOAA

Sponsored
Face of the Week

Kennedy High community looks to MCPS to improve safety in Silver Spring school

Returning to a federal office in MoCo? Check out these public transit options

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest