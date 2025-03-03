Man dead, woman injured after Kensington house fire

A man has died after a Kensington house fire on Friday that also injured a woman, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS crews responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the area of Aurora Drive and Stillwater Avenue. [WTOP]

Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics to start pig organ clinical trials

Six patients will be enrolled in an initial study now that United Therapeutics in downtown Silver Spring has won approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin pig-to-human kidney transplants. [Source of the Spring]

- Advertisement -

Pepco explains how to lower energy bills

A top Pepco official talks to 7News about why energy bills are increasing and how consumers can cope. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 43

In case you missed it:

‘We are doing everything we can’: Van Hollen fights to reverse mass layoffs at NOAA

Kennedy High community looks to MCPS to improve safety in Silver Spring school

Returning to a federal office in MoCo? Check out these public transit options