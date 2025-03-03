Council to hear from public on tenants’ rights legislation, proposed homeowners’ tax credit changes

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council will hear from the public on proposed legislation that would hold landlords to the same consumer protection standards as retail merchants.

The council will also host a public hearing on a proposed change to homeowner tax credits and vote on a special parking permit program for service workers affected by Purple Line Construction. The council will also vote on whether to overturn County Executive Marc Elrich’s veto of development impact tax amendments.

The council will meet at 1 p.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Tenants’ rights legislation

The council will hear from the public on Tuesday regarding legislation that would hold county landlords to the same consumer protection standards as merchants.

The bill, sponsored by councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), would remove an exemption for landlord and tenant issues under county consumer protection laws, making it easier for the Office of Consumer Protection and the Office of the County Attorney to enforce compliance when landlords fail to correct housing code violations.

Under current county law, landlords are exempt from some consumer protection laws because they are not considered “merchants.” According to a council staff report, Mink’s bill would amend the language of the laws to include landlords under the category of “merchants,” which would enable government officials to hold landlords accountable if they provide unfit rental housing, do not provide amenities as advertised, fail to repair essential building services, impose junk fees, or if they have committed chronic housing code violations.

According to Mink, the loophole in the county’s consumer protections laws has made it difficult for county agencies to enforce fines when landlords violate building regulations and tenant safety laws. In fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30, the county Department of Housing and Community Affairs attempted to recover more than $1.5 million in unpaid fines from landlords in actions filed in Montgomery County District Court. Due to the current loophole, the county recouped just $100,000, a recovery rate of 6.5% of what was sought, according to Mink.

Homeowner’s tax credit

The council will hear from the public on Tuesday on a proposed change to the county’s homeowner’s tax credit that would allow more homeowners to qualify for the county’s supplement program to the state homeowner’s tax credit.

The state credit is a progressive tax credit administered by Maryland’s Department of Assessment and Taxation, where lower income households receive a larger credit on their property taxes.

“Relief is targeted to residents on a limited income who need it the most,” council President and bill sponsor Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said during a media briefing Monday.

The county bill would increase the combined income eligibility level from $60,000 to $75,000, and it would increase the net worth criteria from $200,000 to $250,000.

Veto overturn

The council will vote Tuesday on whether to overturn Elrich’s veto of a bill that would change the way the county collects its development impact taxes to require that such taxes be collected at the final inspection of a completed structure.

Currently, an applicant for a building permit does not pay impact taxes until six or 12 months after the building permit is issued, depending on the type of building, or the structure’s final inspection by the Department of Permitting Services, whichever is earlier. The bill will change county law so that applicants do not have to pay the tax until their building projects are completed.

Elrich vetoed the bill on Feb. 18, voicing concern that it would result in decreased revenue that could be used for the county’s Capital Improvement Program.

Stewart said the council’s goal with the legislation is to increase available housing units.

“The bill aims to stimulate development by altering the timing of impact tax payments, which reduce upfront costs for developers to make projects more financially viable by requiring payment only after final inspection,” Stewart said Monday.

Purple Line parking waiver

The council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve legislation that would provide discounted public parking permits for child care center workers and social workers in homelessness services who are affected by Purple Line construction in downtown Silver Spring.

The Purple Line, a 16-mile light-rail line that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County under the operation of the Maryland Transit Administration, is slated to be complete in late 2027. Construction has impacted parts of downtown Silver Spring, including the area near the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center, which will include a Purple Line station.

Construction on the line has impacted a number of roads in downtown Silver Spring, reducing access to parking and local businesses.



The bill would establish a parking permit rate for specialized service providers that is less than the rate currently charged in county garages and on parking meters. County parking rates vary based on the type of parking, but the bill would require that the discounted permit cost 5% of the regular rate for the corresponding regular permit.

“My intention behind this bill has been to ease the burden on our residents who work on these essential services for our community members,” Stewart, the bill’s sponsor, said Monday. “Many of us had hoped that the Purple Line would be in service by now. … I hope this bill will provide some relief to residents impacted by the significant delay.”