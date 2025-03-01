Opinion: Bridging the divide: How ‘collective impact’ can build a stronger MoCo

The outcome of the presidential election and early actions of the Trump Administration are perplexing to many people in Montgomery County. There are residents who don’t understand those who voted for President Donald Trump, and those who voted for the president who don’t understand the reactions of those who didn’t.

One thing is clear, the cultural and political divide in our nation, and increasingly in Montgomery County, is real and must be addressed. Unfortunately, many on both sides of the aisle see those with opposing views as the “enemy.” How so many of us have fallen into this trap is frightening and, rather than seek some common elements for unity, the common approach is to be louder and “righter” than those with an opposing view — which of course only drives us further apart.

Too many of us don’t know or understand the lives, challenges, or goals of those in our broader community. We have sequestered ourselves in enclaves of like-mindedness and socioeconomics – some by choice and some because they have no choice. The result is areas featuring million-dollar homes and top schools, and others with trailer parks, overcrowded apartments and schools challenged with providing an array of services for their students.

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County needs a fresh approach, one that encourages collaboration and builds consensus around shared goals and outcomes. But making real progress will require listening, understanding, and working together to identify and achieve meaningful and measurable outcomes.

I know that this seems an unlikely approach given the current political climate, but a promising model already exists: Montgomery Moving Forward (MMF). For over a decade, this initiative has brought together diverse stakeholders — from nonprofits to businesses — to tackle key community issues such as providing jobs and early education using a “collective impact” strategy. This approach works within the community to identify our most important issues and strategies to seek common ground to address them. This is a model that is working in communities such as Cincinnati, which developed strategies and actions to strengthen programs enhancing the lives of youth. The Cincinnati program was so successful that it’s gone national under the name Strive Together.

The collective impact approach starts by speaking with hundreds of residents to identify their top concerns. Stakeholders then collaborate, research solutions and develop actionable steps with measurable outcomes. MMF’s success in leading the creation of WorkSource Montgomery, a public/private partnership that connects job seekers with employers, is a testament to the power of this method.

Expanding this model here in Montgomery County could help find solutions for some of the challenges we face, including declining economic growth, a lack of affordable housing and child care shortages. Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz has suggested Montgomery College as a potential “backbone” for this effort. With its infrastructure, expertise, neutral stance and experience serving more than 45,000 residents, Montgomery College or other similar organizations could well serve as a hub for collective problem-solving.

Now is the time for bold action. By listening, learning, and collaborating, we can face our challenges head-on, overcome division and shape a future where all Montgomery County residents thrive — together.

Mike Knapp of Germantown is CEO of a technology firm. He was a founding co-chair of Montgomery Moving Forward, former chair of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, and a former member of the Montgomery County Council.