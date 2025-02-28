Become a Member
Arts & Culture

Round House Theatre to premiere teen-written play about school lockdowns

Plus: Demand for meals increases at Silver Spring soup kitchen; Fifth defendant faces up to 20 years for gold bar scheme

By Ashlyn Campbell
February 28, 2025 7:51 a.m. | Updated: February 28, 2025 11:26 a.m.
Round House Theatre in Bethesda will premiere a play, Gallows Humor, written by a Greenbelt high school student that brings the audience inside a classroom during a school lockdown. The play is the first written by a teen that will be shown at the theater. [Washingtonian

Shepherd’s Table sees increased demand for meals 

Silver Spring soup kitchen Shepherd’s Table has seen an uptick in meal requests since Jan. 1. The increase in meal demand aligns with an increase in unhoused people in the county from 2023 to 2024. [Montgomery County Media

Another man convicted for gold bar scheme 

A fifth man was convicted for a Montgomery County gold bar scheme targeting elders Thursday. The Illinois man faces up to 20 years in prison. [DC News Now

Today’s weather: Sunny with a low of 40 degrees 

