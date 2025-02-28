Round House Theatre to premiere teen-written play about school lockdowns

Round House Theatre in Bethesda will premiere a play, Gallows Humor, written by a Greenbelt high school student that brings the audience inside a classroom during a school lockdown. The play is the first written by a teen that will be shown at the theater. [Washingtonian]

Shepherd’s Table sees increased demand for meals

Silver Spring soup kitchen Shepherd’s Table has seen an uptick in meal requests since Jan. 1. The increase in meal demand aligns with an increase in unhoused people in the county from 2023 to 2024. [Montgomery County Media]

Another man convicted for gold bar scheme

A fifth man was convicted for a Montgomery County gold bar scheme targeting elders Thursday. The Illinois man faces up to 20 years in prison. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a low of 40 degrees

