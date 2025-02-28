One dead after SUV, tractor trailer collide in Olney, police say

A driver was killed Friday when the SUV she was driving was involved in a collision involving a tractor trailer in Olney, Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon in a statement.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m., resulted in the closure of Norbeck Road, the statement said. As of 1:50 p.m., the westbound lanes of Norbeck Road at Layhill Road had reopened but all eastbound lanes remain closed, police said in a social media post.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection and seek an alternate route to avoid significant delays.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Westbound Norbeck Rd. at Layhill Rd. is open at this time. All Eastbound lanes remain closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and seek an alternate route.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and seek an alternate route.

Expect significant delays. #MCPD #MCPNews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/SnSVQ1GBeO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 28, 2025

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched at 12:48 p.m. to the intersection of Norbeck and Layhill roads for a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV, the statement said.

The tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Norbeck Road and the SUV, a Blue Kia Seltos, was traveling northbound on Layhill Road when the vehicles collided, police said. Before coming to a stop, the tractor trailer dragged the SUV “several hundred feet” along the roadway, according to police.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. Police did not identify the woman or say whether the driver of the tractor trailer was injured.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a social media post the tractor trailer landed on top of the SUV and the woman was trapped inside. He later told Bethesda Today that about two dozen MCFRS first responders were at the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.