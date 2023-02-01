A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive, according to a news release from the department.

A suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The state medical examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy, police said.