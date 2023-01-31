This post was updated Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. with additional information.

Two people were shot Tuesday morning in the 400 block of N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.

That location is at the Spring Ridge Apartments complex.

In a statement on social media, Gaithersburg Police said its officers and officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m., where they found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Gaithersburg Police, officers provided first-aid to both victims until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victims were then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Police wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the Gaithersburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

Advertisement

Gaithersburg police officials stated detectives are investigating the incident.