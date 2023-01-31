A man was killed, and a woman critically injured after a Monday night fire in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

According to the MCFRS’s media hotline, firefighters responded at 11.15 pm. to reports of two people trapped on the second floor of a house on fire in the 13400 block of Oriental St.

According to Piringer, the fire began on the lower levels and spread to the second floor.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people who suffered cardiac arrest, Piringer said. A third person escaped the fire on their own.

Officers were able to resuscitate one of the cardiac arrest victims, while the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to fire officials, the husband and wife in the home smelled smoke from the fire. The woman went to check on her elderly parent and the man went down to the basement to check on the source of the fire.

When the man was unable to extinguish the fire, he escaped the home on his own. The woman and her father were trapped on the second floor by fire and smoke, Piringer said.

They were found unconscious in the bathroom, and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The elderly man was pronounced dead at the hospital while the woman remains in critical condition, Piringer stated.

Five adults and two children in total, are displaced due to the fire, according to Piringer. Damage caused by the fire is estimated to be over $225,000.

