Long-term westbound lane closure on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring due to Purple Line construction expected

A detour for the trail will be established around the work zone, and the parking lot will be closed. Work may occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays and weekends, as needed for the next 12 months. Riders should be prepared for service delays on Ride On Bus routes 12, 15, and 19 [Moco Show].

Montgomery County police are working on an update on how they handle calls for people experiencing a mental health crisis [WTOP].

Childcare costs eat up more of Montgomery County parents’ income

Parents in Montgomery County with young children are spending about 15.6 percent of their income on childcare. That’s about $21,986 a year in 2022, according to the National Database of Childcare Prices [Patch].

Today’s Weather: A chance of rain before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40.

$800K in county grants awarded to fight rise in hate incidents

Fashion retailers Reformation, Veronica Beard coming to Bethesda Row