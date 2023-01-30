Two men were seriously injured Sunday evening at the Rockville Hotel, and at least one of them was stabbed, according to Rockville City Police. Both men suffered serious injuries.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a man having been stabbed at 3 Research Court, site of the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham.

There they also found a second man with unidentified injuries, according to an email to Bethesda Beat from Public Information Office Andrea Escher.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Escher said.