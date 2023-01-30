Fashion retailers Reformation and Veronica Beard will open this year on Bethesda Row, in their first Maryland stores, Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday.

Reformation aims to make “effortless silhouettes that celebrate the feminine figure and pioneer sustainable practices.” Its clothing is manufactured in Los Angeles, and the company emphasizes its fair labor practices. The likes of Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have been photographed in Reformation attire.

Veronica Beard was founded in 2010 by two sisters-in-law, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard. They made their name with women’s dickey jackets and have expanded into pants, skirts, dresses, sweaters and shoes. The New York-based brand has been touted as one of Meghan Markle’s favorites and has been seen on Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and other celebs. $800K in county grants awarded to fight rise in hate incidents

The two stores will follow the opening this month of Anine Bing, a Los Angeles-based fashion store that launched in 2012 and draws on Scandinavian inspiration.

Other openings expected this year that have been previously reported are U.K. paint and wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball, direct-to-consumer luxury jewelry brand Meijuri and a new Nike store in the former Amazon books space.

Those openings will come on the heels of those of California lifestyle fashion brand Jenni Kayne; denim retailer Madewell; Simon Pearce, which sells gifts, glassware, home decor and other items; and The Sill, which sells plants, repotting services and provides in-person workshops.

Advertisement