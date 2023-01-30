Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 25 years on Monday afternoon for the April 22, 2022 fatal shooting of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Circuit Court Judge John Maloney handed down a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge as well as an additional sentence of 20 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and another five-year sentence for third-degree burglary, said Lauren DeMarco, the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Director of Public Affairs.

The shooting took place April 22. Douglas ran towards Bamba Gueye while wearing a ski mask and shot him in the back at close range in the Park Richie Apartments parking lot at 7600 Maple Ave. in Takoma Park, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

The bullet went through Bamba Gueye’s body and killed him, before striking a nearby vehicle.

Douglas fled, but accidentally shot himself in the leg in the process, before breaking into a nearby apartment in the 600 block of Kennebec Ave. and being apprehended by Takoma Park Police officers.

According to Douglas’ charging documents, an investigation of the apartment led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol, a large 50 round drum magazine and red tipped bullets.

