Muscle cars did donuts and a crowd gathered to watch until police arrived Saturday night at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in downtown Silver Spring, according to video posted on social media and Montgomery County Police.

Officers from the Third District responded to the scene at 10:39 p.m. and dispersed the crowd, Public Information Officer Lauren Ivey said in an email to Bethesda Beat. No arrests have been made.

This is not the first time the Silver Spring community has faced incidents of cars doing donuts. In November 2021, more than 100 drivers met up at a parking lot in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road before ending up in downtown Silver Spring, leading to blocked intersections in the area as cars spun in circles. One man stabbed, a second injured at Rockville Hotel, police say

A similar incident occurred in Silver Spring in June of that year.

A surveillance camera has recently been installed at the Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street intersection.

Residents have expressed concern about crime in Silver Spring, which has been the site of three carjackings this month and a triple stabbing Jan. 10 inside a McDonald’s.

Advertisement

In response to a question at a news conference, County Executive Marc Elrich said the county was considering adding a new police district. Downtown Silver Spring is a potential site.

On Dec. 21, 62-year-old Joe Reynolds was fatally shot in a parking garage at Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street.

The Summit Hills apartment complex, west of downtown, was the site of a nonfatal shooting New Year’s Day and the fatal shooting Dec. 2 of 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts.

Advertisement