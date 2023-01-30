On Thursday, Montgomery County Police hosted a cannabis intoxication lab to help train officers and drivers on recognizing the signs of drug impairment. Volunteers with medical cannabis certifications visited the lab to consume cannabis and allowed officers to observe the effects in real-time. This is the program’s fifth year running.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maryland on July 1, 2023. Law enforcement officials say they expect to see an increase in impaired drivers as a result. Not only do events like Thursday’s help police better recognize and respond to impaired drivers—it also offers a chance for cannabis consumers and law enforcement to improve their communications.

“If it helps to shape any legislative policy and relationship forming between police and community, I feel like it’s definitely helpful,” said one community member. Waldstreicher bill would establish gun restrictions, raise purchase age

[DC News Now]

Police search for suspects who robbed Rockville UPS truck

Police released surveillance photos of the three people suspected of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month. Detectives shared the images on social media and asked for the public’s help identifying the men suspected of the robbery.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 5600 block of Bou Avenue, near a Target. Anyone with information can report it to the county police at 1-866-411-8477. The department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

[Fox 5]

Bethesda man sexually abused to women while posing as rideshare driver, police say

Advertisement

Police have charged 45-year-old Claudio Vizcarra with sexual abuse after two separate women claim he made sexual, physical contact with them during rideshares where he was the driver. The first reported assault happened April 30 in Northwest D.C., and the second occurred in Adams Morgan on October 29.

DNA taken from his vehicle matches DNA from one of the victims, police say. He was released on Thursday under high intensity supervision and awaits his next hearing on Feb. 23. When reached for comment by WTOP, Vizcarra’s defense attorney said his client is innocent.

[WTOP]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 56.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Vandal slices up Silver Spring church’s Pride banner

Lunar New Year explained: A look into its traditions, history and customs

3 teens charged with robbery in incident linked to Richard Montgomery HS lockdown