Tony winner and Thomas S. Wootton High School alumnus Myles Frost will be a presenter at the Grammys’ premiere ceremony next month, the Recording Academy announced Friday.

The premiere ceremony is the pre-show where most of this year’s 91 Grammys will be awarded. Co-hosted by comedian Randy Rainbow, it starts at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and will stream online; the televised program is set to run 7-10:30 that evening on CBS.

In June, at age 22, Frost won the Tony award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for his performance as Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical. He was reportedly the youngest solo winner in that category where he competed against acting powerhouses Hugh Jackman, of The Music Man, and Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal.

Frost had made his Broadway debut in the role in December 2021. See more

At Wootton, Frost performed in Hairspray and Legally Blonde with the school’s drama club. He also competed on season 13 of NBC’s The Voice. He graduated in 2017.

Frost lived in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties before going on to study music production at Belmont University. For his junior year, he transferred to Bowie State University to study music technology, but left to pursue his role on Broadway, Bethesda Magazine reported in 2021.

Frost, now 23, also had professional roles in the 2019 film All In and had appearances in five episodes of the Netflix’s Family Reunion, which aired from 2019 to 2020.