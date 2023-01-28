Montgomery County leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee in multiple statements.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was fatally beaten by police earlier this month. A video was released by Memphis law enforcement officials depicting five Black officers brutally beating Nichols. The video shows him being tased, belted with a baton and repeatedly kicked in the face all while appearing to put up no resistance, according to an article by USA Today

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the county council release a joint statement condemning the actions of the officers who beat Nichols. 3 teens charged with robbery in incident linked to Richard Montgomery HS lockdown

“Our nation once again mourns the brutal loss of a young Black man’s life at the hands of law enforcement and must now cope with the collective trauma that this tragedy has triggered,” the statement said. “It’s difficult to grasp the lack of humanity that was displayed by these officers during this heinous incident. We share the outrage and pain felt all across our country, at the disregard of basic human rights at the hands of those who took oath to protect and serve the public.”

The joint statement also acclaimed a zero tolerance for police brutality.

“Montgomery County has introduced changes such as creating a Policing Advisory Commission, funding staff for the Policing Advisory Commission and Administrative Charging Committee, enhancing the review of body-worn camera footage, and ensuring that investigations into police-involved deaths are independent, impartial and transparent,” the statement said. “We remain committed to continuing this work to ensure every resident feels safe in our community.”

The Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones also released a statement.

“Five Memphis Police Officers have been fired and indicted on charges including murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. The Memphis, Tennessee officers also face charges of official misconduct and official oppression. Their actions are indefensible,” he said. “This latest incident is extremely disturbing, frustrating, and discouraging. Following the death of George Floyd, the Montgomery County Department of Police, along with departments across the nation implemented new policies and training for recruits and current officers.”

Jones praised the efforts of police departments working to regain the trust of their communities throughout the nation.

In the statement, Jones also highlighted the efforts of MCPD towards positive change.