A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported.

Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body.

The state medical examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing. However, "At this time, detectives do not believe there is a threat to the community," police stated.