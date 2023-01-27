Cannabis, education top priorities for state’s Legislative Black Caucus

Establishing a criminal justice policy that prevents police officers from stopping drivers and searching vehicles just because they smell cannabis and recruiting more people of color to teach in public schools are two of more than a dozen priorities the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland laid out Wednesday.

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery) said that caucus members lead on a breadth of issues and in "key roles to keep the House and the Senate moving as we do the people's work. We're excited to deliver on our strength in our leadership this 2023 session and beyond."

Rockville teen with rare genetic condition gifted with adaptive bike

A young man from Rockville with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday.

19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called, “DYRK1A” which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine. Luke was gifted a special adaptive bike from the Safeway Foundation and a nonprofit called “Preston’s March for Energy.”

Seneca Village Apartments in Gaithersburg go solar

A 2.18-megawatt solar array currently underway at the 684-unit Seneca Village apartments in Gaithersburg is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in Montgomery County.

The roofs on the 58 buildings are expected to be completed next month. The solar project currently is in the permitting stage and includes energy-efficient roofs that have reflective coating.

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 41 degrees

