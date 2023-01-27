This post was updated at 2:50 p.m. to include additional information from charging documents and statements from the Office of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

An assailant used antisemitic language during a robbery and attack that left the victim unconscious Wednesday at a Giant grocery store in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police said in a news release.

The incident comes amid a wave of antisemitic activity in Montgomery County, including four incidents of graffiti over the past two weeks at Montgomery County Public Schools, the deposit of antisemitic flyers at homes Saturday night in Kensington, harassing emails sent in December to Walt Whitman High School staff, defacement of the Whitman sign on the eve of Hanukkah, and a number of other episodes last fall.

Eugene Thompson, 30, also known as Michael Stewart, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault and robbery in the incident Wednesday afternoon on Flower Hill Way, police said. Police said they were working with the State’s Attorney’s Office on possible hate crime charges.

According to police, a man was shopping when he saw Thompson and a group of other men inside the store engaging in disorderly conduct. According to charging documents, the victim saw Thompson and the other men throwing fruit and other grocery items at customers in the store, as well as stealing donuts from the display case.

When the man asked them to stop, the men surrounded him and an argument ensued, according to charging documents. At some point, the victim unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a Star of David necklace and pulled a pen out to prevent the men from assaulting him, official records stated.

According to court records, Thompson noticed the necklace and put his hands up in a fighting stance.

Thompson used antisemitic language against the victim, police stated.

Thompson assaulted the victim, who lost consciousness, and the group left the store, according to the release. The victim’s keys were also taken after the assault.

According to charging documents, the victim stated that when he was being beaten up, he heard members of the group yell “yeah, do it for Kanye!,” although he wasn’t sure if Thompson also said those comments. The man believed the group’s statements were referring to celebrity rapper Kanye West, who had been in the news recently for making anti-semitic comments.

Officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services treated the victim on the scene. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found Thompson in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way and arrested him, according to the release. A search led police to find the victim’s keys on Thompson, according to the release.

Thompson was charged with first-degree assault and strong-arm robbery-related charges. He is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that detectives will work with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding additional hate crime charges.

According to Lauren DeMarco, Director of Public Affairs at the State’s Attorney’s Office, the case is currently pending trial and is under review.

“We take hate crimes very seriously and hate has no place in Montgomery County. If there is evidence that a hate crime occurred, we will prosecute it as such,” DeMarco stated in an email to Bethesda Beat.

Scott Peterson, manager of media relations and strategic partnerships for Montgomery County Executive and Government, stated, “The County Executive is very concerned by this confrontation and allegations of another hate crime in the County. Violent attacks are always inexcusable, and hate based attacks are always unacceptable.”

In an email statement to Bethesda Beat, Peterson said the County Executive appreciated the fast response of the police department and had faith that the police’s investigation would lead to an accurate prosecution.

“The County’s thoughts are with the victim of this attack, and we hope he makes a full recovery,” the statement from the County Executive’s Office read.

Court records did not list attorney information for Thompson.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by two Washington, D.C.-based Jewish nonprofits for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the parties responsible for the antisemitic graffiti found at Whitman, as well as the graffiti found earlier in 2022 along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

The county executive, County Council and Montgomery County Public Schools last weekend each released statements expressing concern about the influx of hate.