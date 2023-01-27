Three teenagers have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a Jan. 13 incident that led to Richard Montgomery High School going on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone with a handgun off school property.

A joint investigation between the RCPD, school staff and Montgomery County Public Schools security found that multiple students from Gaithersburg High School entered RHMS property with the help of RHMS students, according to a news release by Rockville City Police. The Gaithersburg students were led to the school’s restrooms while school was in session and then robbed by several RHMS students, police said.

Three teenagers between the ages of 14 and 15 were identified by police and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, police stated. Antisemitic language hurled during robbery, assault at Gaithersburg Giant, police say

According to officials, an investigation into the alleged handgun incident is ongoing.

Rockville police asked anyone with information on the Jan 13. incidents to call the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938.

The RHMS incident is one in a recent spate of occurrences that have shaped conversations about weapons and intruders on campus.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a former student from Richard Montgomery High School was arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun to the school.

On Jan. 10, police retrieved a pellet gun at Gaithersburg Middle School.

Last month, an “unknown student” was apprehended at North Bethesda Middle School, the second incident at the school during that semester.

Advertisement

In December, Col. Zadok Magruder High School student Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder in a January 2022 shooting in the school bathroom that left DeAndre Thomas with life-threatening injuries. Alston pleaded guilty to the charges in October.