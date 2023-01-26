Man steals gorilla statue from Kensington antique story, police say

County police have released surveillance footage that appears to show a man stealing a gorilla statue from an antique store in Montgomery County.

Police said the theft of the statute occurred at around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in Kensington. A man of medium build who is about 5-foot-10 wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt stole the gorilla, police said. Pedestrian struck, injured in hit-and-run crash in Bethesda, police say

Residents with information about the theft can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), and a reward of $10,000 is being offered. Callers can remain anonymous. [WJLA]

State bill proposes tax credit for employers that switch to four-day work week

Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Dist. 19) has proposed a bill in Annapolis that would offer employers across Maryland a tax credit if they allow employees to work four days each week instead of five.

Advertisement

The pilot program would last five years, and require that companies allow their workers to work for 32 hours a week instead of 40 for at least one year, according to the bill. It will allocate $750,000 to the state Department of Labor to implement the program—and the department would determine how much of a tax credit each company would receive, based on its size and operations.

Stewart believes that the legislation would provide insight on whether productivity for companies would increase or decrease under a four-day work week model. [Montgomery Community Media]

Teen overturns car on Wheaton High School baseball field

Advertisement

A teenager overturned and crashed their car on the Wheaton High School baseball field on Wednesday morning, according to the county’s Fire and Rescue Service.

The teenager was extraciated and taken to the hospital, and the cause of the crash is being investigated by local authorities. [FOX5]

Today’s weather…

Advertisement

Partly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees

In case you missed it…

New governor means shakeup for county Board of Elections

Advertisement

Only 31% of Montgomery County students grades 3-8 proficient in math, data shows