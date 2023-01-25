Three people armed with guns broke into a Germantown house in the 21100 block of Archstone Way on Monday morning and shouted, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!,” before demanding money and items from the residents of the home, according to Montgomery County police.

Officials are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the people behind this incident. [DC News Now]

Holocaust survivor to speak to Tilden Middle School after its second antisemitic incident Ex-student brought handgun to Richard Montgomery HS, police allege

School officials found swastikas scrawled on desks at Tilden Middle School in Rockville on Monday, the second such incident at the school since April 2022.

In light of the rising antisemitism across Montgomery County schools, Tilden Principal Sapna Hopkins announced that Josie Traum, a child in Belgium during World War II, will speak at an assembly on Thursday to educate students on the dangers of hate speech. [WUSA 9]

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda early Tuesday

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crossing guard being struck by a vehicle at Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda on Tuesday morning, stated Pete Piringer, spokesperson at Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The guard was evaluated on the scene and found to have non-life threatening injuries, according to Piringer. [FOX 5]

Weather today:

Rain, with a high near 45.

