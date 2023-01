A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in the 4700 block of Elm Street in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said.

The collision took place at 3:13 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Lauren Ivey.

The victim has been taken to a hospital and is in surgery, Ivey stated in an email to Bethesda Beat. Ex-student brought handgun to Richard Montgomery HS, police allege