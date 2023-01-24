Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
On Jan. 30, WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, to spotlight Olney/Sandy Spring. The episode will air at 9 p.m. on WETA PBS and 8 p.m. on WETA Metro.
The episode will feature local historians who discuss the area’s roots including the first European and Quaker settlers [Moco Show].
County RainScape rebate program reopens Feb. 1
Montgomery County will accept applications for the RainScapes Rebate Program starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The program offers rebates to homeowners who make home improvements to reduce stormwater runoff [mymcmedia].
Rockville biotech RegenxBio launches clinical trial in muscular dystrophy
Rockville’s RegenxBio Inc. launched another clinical trial in a bid to get multiple products to market in the next few years.
The clinal-stage biotech started a phase 1/2 of a gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy [WBJ].
