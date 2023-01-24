Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’

On Jan. 30, WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, to spotlight Olney/Sandy Spring. The episode will air at 9 p.m. on WETA PBS and 8 p.m. on WETA Metro.

The episode will feature local historians who discuss the area’s roots including the first European and Quaker settlers [Moco Show]. Food truck robbed with knife and hammer in Takoma Park

County RainScape rebate program reopens Feb. 1

Montgomery County will accept applications for the RainScapes Rebate Program starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The program offers rebates to homeowners who make home improvements to reduce stormwater runoff [mymcmedia].

Rockville biotech RegenxBio launches clinical trial in muscular dystrophy

Rockville’s RegenxBio Inc. launched another clinical trial in a bid to get multiple products to market in the next few years.

The clinal-stage biotech started a phase 1/2 of a gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy [WBJ].

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 29

