More than two dozen people have applied for three upcoming vacancies on the Planning Board—and the applicants include two former members who resigned in October.

Montgomery County Council members will pick three of the applicants to fill seats currently held by Republican Amy Presley, David Hill (unaffiliated) and Democrat Cherri Branson, who will vacate their seats at the end of February.

For the openings, the County Council will pick the following:

One Montgomery County resident registered to vote in the county as a Republican (term ends June 14, 2024)

One Montgomery County resident registered to vote in the county as unaffiliated (term ends June 14, 2025)

One Montgomery County resident registered to vote in the county as a Democrat (term ends June 14, 2026)

In October, the entire Planning Board resigned after drama engulfed the board, starting with the discovery of a fully stocked bar in Chair Casey Anderson’s office. Those who stepped down include Gerald Cichy, a Republican, and Tina Patterson, an unaffiliated member, who both have applied to rejoin the board. Neither could immediately be reached for comment via phone on Monday. Branson, a current commissioner, has also applied to remain on the board.

The County Council will interview prospective candidates and vote to fill the three seats by the end of February.

Here are all the residents who applied, according to the County Council website:

