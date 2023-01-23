A suspect armed with a hammer and a knife robbed the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck in Takoma Park on Friday afternoon, according to police. The suspect forced his way through the truck’s service window and began stealing items inside, police say. The victim was not seriously hurt during the robbery.

The suspect has been described by police as a 5’8” man with a thin build, last seen wearing dark clothing and a face mask. He was last seen fleeing into a wooded area near Sligo Mill Road. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.

Free tax help for residents with low and moderate incomes

Residents who earn less than $60,000 can be paired with a tax expert for free, thanks to a county program in partnership with the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA. The volunteers provided by VITA will help residents prepare their 2022 tax statements and maximize deductions.

Both in-person and virtual appointments begin on Jan. 23 and can be made by visiting the county’s website. Tax help is available in multiple languages.

County seeks volunteers to serve survivors of sexual assault

The county is currently conducting interviews for volunteers who will donate time to the Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program, VASAP, which provides 24-hour crisis counseling and companion services at county hospitals and police stations.

All volunteers attend a training program covering crisis intervention and informed support for victims of rape, sexual assault and domestic violence. To be accepted, volunteers must commit to serving one year with VASAP and working one 12-hour shift or two six-hour shifts per week. Residents can request to be interviewed by visiting VASAP’s website or calling 240-777-1355.

Today’s weather

Rainy throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 40s.

