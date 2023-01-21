Signage shows a new Nike store will be coming to 7117 Arlington Road, at Bethesda Row.

The space displays “Nike by Bethesda” signage out front, with captions saying, “Coming Soon” and “Join Our Team.”

The approximately 6,000-square-foot corner space was occupied by Amazon Books from June 2018 through March 2022. Family recalls ‘Joe’ Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage

Nike is also opening a Unite store at 910 Ellsworth Drive, the former DSW space, in downtown Silver Spring. The store, originally scheduled for a November debut, now appears slated to open Feb. 16, according to its Google listing.

The landlord of the 7117 Arlington Road space, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Nike officials did not respond this week to Bethesda Beat’s requests for comment.

Another popular retailer, Barnes and Noble, is also looking for a space in Bethesda to open a location, after having previously had an anchor store on Bethesda Row from 1997 until January 2018.

Advertisement

The news of the Nike Bethesda site was first reported by Robert Dyer @ Bethesda Row.