Montgomery County is celebrating the Lunar New Year – greeting 2023 as the year of the rabbit — with performances, exhibits and a traditional dragon dance.

The Lunar New Year lasts 15 days, starting Sunday this year. Events will be held from Rockville to Chevy Chase throughout the holiday festival.

The Chinese Culture and Community Service Center presents a Lunar New Year celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at Westfield Montgomery mall, 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda. The event features a traditional dragon dance, exhibits and performances curated by the CCACC. More information can be found here.

Rockville

The City of Rockville greets the Lunar New Year with a free celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Thomas S. Wootton High School, 2100 Wootton Parkway in Rockville.

The event features performances, “to-go” activities and snacks. Performances start at 11 a.m. The activities were organized in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force. More information can be found here.

Gaithersburg

In honor of the Lunar New Year, the Gaithersburg Community Museum’s drop-in activity of the month will feature a fun craft including rabbits from the Montgomery County 4-H Rabbit Club.

The activity of the month is held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22. More information can be found here.

Montgomery County libraries