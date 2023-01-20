Purple Line construction faces another seven-month delay

Construction on Maryland’s Purple Line, already 4½ years behind schedule, is facing another seven months of delay that could push back the light-rail line’s opening to mid-2027, according to a new project report.

The latest delays, related to moving utility lines, come as the Purple Line project was supposed to be off to a fresh start under a new construction contract that added $1.46 billion in costs. Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law

County schools holding vaccination clinics this weekend

Montgomery County Public Schools released a list of schools holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Appointments are recommended.

The MCPS COVID-19 Vaccination web page has additional information and is updated frequently.

Former Gov. Hogan criticizes Elrich in Washington Examiner column

Washington Examiner senior columnist Timothy Carney interviewed outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan about his tenure and future plans in a column published Thursday. In the interview, Hogan didn’t hold back in his critique of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

“Terrible,” Hogan said of Elrich. “We’ve had tremendous success in Maryland — Montgomery County is the exception to that,” Hogan says, pointing to the economy, coronavirus policy, and general competence. “We’re adding jobs and businesses in every jurisdiction in the state except Montgomery County.”

“I’ve worked with Democratic lawmakers, county executives, police chiefs,” Hogan says. “Elrich is the hardest to work with because he doesn’t make any sense.”

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees

Elrich proposes delay of Capital Crescent trail tunnel in latest capital budget

After 45 years, Lakeforest Mall to close at the end of March

MoCo Dems announce search to fill District 16 senate seat