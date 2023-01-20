Albert Einstein High School in Kensington was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after police received reports of a student with a gun inside the school, Montgomery County Police officials stated to Bethesda Beat. No weapon was recovered, but one student is in custody, police said.

Montgomery County Public Schools also reported that an email to inform parents of the dismissal process was misdirected, and parents were not informed of the situation until after the lockdown had been lifted.

The school was placed on lockdown around 1:54 p.m. Friday, as police investigated the validity of the report of a weapon, police stated. It was lifted around 2:22 p.m.

A student remains in custody and officers remained on the scene throughout the student dismissal process, according to MCPD’s Director of Public Information Shiera Goff.

According to a parent, Betsy Mendelson, students sat in buses in the parking lot until 2:30 p.m. as they were slowly dismissed by armed officers in groups, class by class. According to Mendelson, buses left the school around 3:45 p.m.

According to Christopher Cram, MCPS’s director of communications, an email informing parents of the incident was mistakenly sent to school staff, which led to parents not receiving reports of the lockdown and dismissal process until 2:55 p.m., a half-hour after the lockdown had been lifted.

