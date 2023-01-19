Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law

Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law.

The law, which the County Council passed last year, prohibits the carrying of firearms within 100 yards of many public spaces, in most circumstances. Maryland Shall Issue has challenged the constitutionality of it. Richard Montgomery HS lockdown sparks discussions on safety

The gun rights group said Everytown “abused” the amicus process in U.S. District Court, claiming it used it to file more documentation than county officials could in defending the law. The judge presiding over the case has not made a ruling on Maryland Shall Issue’s opposition. [DCist]

Potomac rabbi delivers benediction at Gov. Wes Moore’s inauguration

Senior Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, who serves at Congregation B’Nai Tzedek in Potomac, gave the benediction at Gov. Wes Moore’s inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday.

During his benediction, he highlighted the work of Oprah Winfrey, who was a guest at the ceremony. Weinblatt called Moore’s campaign “inspiring” and added that “He has touched, moved and uplifted all citizens of this great state. He has shown us that when we are united, when we are imbued with a sense of purpose, together we can – and we will – achieve great things.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Marc Elrich and Angela Alsobrooks look to form strong partnership with new governor

The county executives of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties said they are looking to foster a solid working relationship with each other and Gov. Wes Moore over the next four years.

County Executive Marc Elrich said he is looking to work with Moore on medical research, fighting poverty and fixing transportation issues, including along I-270 and parts of I-495. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she looks forward to working with the governor on economic development, services for family and children, and anti-violence initiatives. [WJLA]

Today’s weather…

Rain showers with a high of 49 degrees

