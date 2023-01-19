As the holiday of love looms, couples are planning for their night of romance, and some Montgomery County eateries are already booking up for Valentine’s Day.

According to their online reservation systems, French bistro Julii, 11915 Grand Park Ave in North Bethesda, and modern American Woodmont Grill, 7715 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, already have slots booked for Feb. 14.

While there's still time to plan, here are some other popular Valentine's date night eateries:

Mykonos Grill, 121 Congressional Lane in Rockville, offers diners a romantic setting with Greek décor on the walls and white linens on the tables. Menu items include kotopoulo souvlaki (chicken skewers with tzatziki), kalamarakia (pan fried squid) and domaldes yalatzi (stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs served with tzatziki). Reservations can be made online.

All Set Restaurant and Bar, Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St. in Silver Spring, provides the ambience of the shore with its nautical theme. The restaurant has a varied menu including seafood, brisket, chicken and pork. Other items include smoked barbecue, crab mac and cheese, smoked mushroom risotto and oyster on the half shell. Reservations can be made online.

Mon Ami Gabi, 7239 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, is a French bistro with the ambience of one of the most romantic countries in the world, from its white linen-covered tables to its wine display. Menu items include onion soup au gratin, cavatelli pasta, roast salmon and a truffle and brie burger. Reservations can be made online.

City Perch, 11830 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, is an American restaurant that offers a fun, casual dining experience and modern/contemporary décor with views over Pike & Rose. Menu items include lobster mac and cheese, salmon, braised short ribs, pork tenderloin and steak frites. Reservations can be made online.

Melting Pot, 9021 Gaither Road in Gaithersburg, offers a chain-but-upscale environment with romantic dim lighting. The menu includes gourmet fondue with various cheese options from spinach artichoke and bourbon bacon cheddar to Wisconsin cheddar and vegan cheese. There is a four-course dinner for two, or entrée fondue options that include steak, shrimp, chicken or Impossible polpettes. Reservations can be made online.

Check back with Bethesda Beat for more dining options and details as Valentine’s Day approaches.