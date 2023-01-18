Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, after a student reported seeing an individual with what appeared to be a handgun on school property, officials stated.

School officials say they have been working with the police and the Montgomery County Public Schools Department of Systemwide Safety and Emergency Management to investigate the incident, determine the next course of action and coordinate the school’s response, which included a community conversation with students and a virtual PTSA meeting on Tuesday evening to provide parents the opportunity to ask questions.

Montgomery County institutes color-coded system to announce school delays and closures

Montgomery County Public Schools now have a color-coded process to inform about upcoming delays and closures due to weather conditions and when a closure might need a shift to virtual instruction.

The six color-coded messages are: green for normal operations, yellow for two-hour delays, blue for early closures, orange for school closures but open offices, red for closed schools and offices, and purple for virtual instruction days.

Maryland lawmakers seek solutions in the state’s medical delivery system

House and Senate leaders are working on two bills that will address Maryland’s public health and behavioral health systems with study commissions and proposals, including federally qualified clinics for the treatment of mental illness and substance abuse.

In this endeavor, lawmakers will be joined by incoming health secretary Laura Herrera Scott, a physician who was the deputy health secretary under former governor Martin O’Malley.

Weather today:

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 58F. Occasional showers later during the night.

