A Montgomery County jury on Friday found 35-year-old Sergey Danshin guilty in the murder of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena at a Red Roof Inn in Rockville on June 22, 2022, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Danshin faces the potential of life in prison and his sentencing hearing is set for April 6, according to Lauren DeMarco, director of public affairs at the State’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 22, Danshin and another man, Micah Clemons, 33 of Virginia, knocked on the door of a room at the inn, along the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where the victim had been staying, DeMarco said. Man killed after car hits tree on West Gude Drive in Rockville, police say

The three men got into a confrontation, after which Danshin left the room, then returned, masked, to ambush Gonzalez-Mena and fatally shoot him, officials said.

According to authorities, Gonzalez-Mena’s girlfriend was holding the victim’s hand when he was shot and fell to the ground. Danshin then told the girlfriend to come to his car, where he removed his face covering and revealed himself to be someone she knew. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, she then called 911.

Danshin and Clemons were later arrested and charged, along with Willman Quintanilla, 43, of Boyds, who police say was driving the car.

Danshin’s attorneys Robert Charles Bonsib and Michelle F. LaTorre did not immediately respond to Bethesda Beat’s requests for comment.