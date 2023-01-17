On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’

On Monday, Gov. -Elect Wes Moore, who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday, is pledging a devotion to service.

Moore visited the Progress Place shelter and service center in Silver Spring for the service holiday Monday [WJLA]. Man sentenced to 11 years for carjackings committed while he wore an ankle monitor

Silver Spring residents concerned about recent violent crimes

A recent wave of crime in Silver Spring raise concerns among residents.

FOX 5 spoke to several people who live in Silver Spring who said the violent crime happening is bizarre [FOX5].

Advertisement

Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days

Thursday afternoon the Montgomery County Board of Education approved a plan to make virtual learning an option on snow days. The plan would not get rid of snow days altogether; however, it could limit them if the weather emergency is predictable and MCPS has time to plan for the transition [FOX5].

Today’s Weather:

Advertisement

Rain likely before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2pm.

In case you missed it:

Driver killed, two others injured in two-car crash in Aspen Hill

Advertisement

New Rubell museum explores ‘What’s Going On’ in Marvin Gaye-inspired exhibit