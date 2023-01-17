On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’
On Monday, Gov. -Elect Wes Moore, who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday, is pledging a devotion to service.
Moore visited the Progress Place shelter and service center in Silver Spring for the service holiday Monday [WJLA].
Silver Spring residents concerned about recent violent crimes
A recent wave of crime in Silver Spring raise concerns among residents.
FOX 5 spoke to several people who live in Silver Spring who said the violent crime happening is bizarre [FOX5].
Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days
Thursday afternoon the Montgomery County Board of Education approved a plan to make virtual learning an option on snow days. The plan would not get rid of snow days altogether; however, it could limit them if the weather emergency is predictable and MCPS has time to plan for the transition [FOX5].
Today’s Weather:
Rain likely before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2pm.
In case you missed it:
Driver killed, two others injured in two-car crash in Aspen Hill
New Rubell museum explores ‘What’s Going On’ in Marvin Gaye-inspired exhibit
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session