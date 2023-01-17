A driver lost control of his car on West Gude Drive, drove over the median, crashed into a tree and was killed, Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, Public Information Officer Casandra Tressler said in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

The man was driving a silver Infiniti eastbound when he lost control and crashed into a tree in the center median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of his family.