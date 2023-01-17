A Montgomery County jury deliberated late Friday before convicting Tremayne Dorsey, 44, in the murder of 39-year-old James Beverly after forcing his way into Beverly’s apartment in the Fairland area of Silver Spring on Nov. 30, 2021, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dorsey had been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Lauren DeMarco, director of public affairs at the State’s Attorney’s Office. He was found guilty on all charges.

Dorsey’s sentencing hearing is set for March 23, and he faces the potential of life in prison, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Man killed after car hits tree on West Gude Drive in Rockville, police say

According to court proceedings, Dorsey had previously lived with Beverly and his family and had also had a disagreement with them.

On the night of the shooting, Dorsey broke into Beverly’s apartment in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive and shot and killed him, according to officials. Beverly’s 8-month-old daughter and other family members were just feet away inside the apartment unit, DeMarco wrote in an email. Dorsey also assaulted two women inside the apartment, according to authorities.

Dorsey was found and arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia, a month later.

