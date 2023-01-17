Eligibility for a property tax credit for seniors and retired military members would expand under legislation introduced Tuesday by County Council Member Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), along with the backing of all his colleagues.

Katz’s bill would increase the maximum property value assessment for the tax credit. For those 65 years or older, it would raise the maximum assessed value from $650,000 to $700,000. For retired military members or their surviving spouses who are 65 and older and not remarried, the max would increase from $500,000 to $550,000.

Qualified residents currently receive up to a 20% credit on their county property tax bill annually, for up to seven years. Man killed after car hits tree on West Gude Drive in Rockville, police say

Katz’s colleagues supported the bill, and a few of them—including Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6)—said they supported expanding the eligibility of those who qualify.

In an interview, Jawando said he would want to lower the age requirement for retired military members. Currently, they must be 65 years or older, per county and state law.

Jawando said he would work with Katz on how much to lower the age limit.

Advertisement

“If you served, you served, and we should recognize that,” Jawando said.

Multiple council members said the legislation was important because it helps these populations to age in place.

“As we continue our efforts to help residents to move here and locate here, we want them to stay here as well,” Council Vice President Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) said Tuesday.

Advertisement