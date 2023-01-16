A Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced James Albert Borum, 20, on Friday. His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with the carjackings.

According to his guilty plea, in June 2021, Borum and his accomplices committed a series of carjackings in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

At the time, Borum was on pre-trial supervision related to charges in Washington and was wearing an ankle monitor. According to the plea agreement, Borum and an accomplice participated in four carjackings and an attempted carjacking. Borum admitted that a firearm was brandished in three of the carjackings.