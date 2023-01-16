This article was updated at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 16 to report the identity of the deceased.

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-car crash Sunday morning at Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County police.

The man, who was driving a black Honda Civic, was heading west on Muncaster Mill Road around 7:23 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford Escape coming in the opposite direction, police said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on Monday identified him as Eddy Thomas Jara, 30, of Gaithersburg.