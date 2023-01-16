This article was updated at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 16 to report the identity of the deceased.
A man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-car crash Sunday morning at Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County police.
The man, who was driving a black Honda Civic, was heading west on Muncaster Mill Road around 7:23 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford Escape coming in the opposite direction, police said in a news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on Monday identified him as Eddy Thomas Jara, 30, of Gaithersburg.
The driver and the front passenger of the Ford suffered injuries thought to be non-life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.