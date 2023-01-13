Board of Education members defend MCPS’ LGBTQ policy

Two members of the Board of Education strongly defended Montgomery County Public School’s inclusionary and welcoming policy toward the LGBTQ community during the Thursday, Jan 12 meeting. Their statements followed remarks by two members of the public who spoke out against it.

Board member Lynne Harris said those comments “disturb me personally,” adding, “Transgender, LGBTQ individuals are not an ideology. They are a reality.” School board to vote on keeping snow days as school days

[Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County COVID-19 rent relief program comes to an end Friday

A rent relief program aimed at helping Montgomery County families hit hardest by the pandemic is ending. The program will stop taking applicants Friday. Applications must be received by midnight Friday.

[NBC4]

A quick look at some of the first bills filed during the 2023 General Assembly session

For the last few years, criminal justice reform efforts have been a top priority for the Maryland General Assembly. As the 2023 session gets underway, lawmakers are expected to consider legislation that would tighten restrictions for concealed carry gun permits and expand civil liability for child sexual abuse.

The measures were among the more than 250 pre-filed bills that were read across the desks in the House of Delegates and Senate on Wednesday afternoon and are likely to be among the first to receive committee hearings this year.

[Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

A high of 46 degrees, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

